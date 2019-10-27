Mumbai: Students of Worli's Abhyas Galli will now study under LED streetlights

Worli's Abhyas Galli has long been a haven for students who seek a space to prepare for their exams, away from the commotion in their homes. Keeping up the spirit of Diwali, the quiet lane, which has been lacking adequate lighting, is now well lit with additional solar LED streetlights. The lights were put up by Radio City as part of the FM station's Kar Mumbaikar initiative, which seeks to take up various social causes in the city in a bid to encourage citizens to take the idea forward and do the same. Earlier this week, the radio station installed five solar LED streetlights in stretches that didn't have adequate lighting.

Putting up streetlights is part of Radio City's Mumbai ki Jalegi campaign and their aim is to tackle the issue of faulty or no streetlights by driving sustainable electrification in the city. Radio City's Chief Creative Officer, Kartik Kalla said, "One of the prominent problems Mumbaikars face is the lack of streetlights. It sometimes breeds crime and, importantly, affects kids who depend on lights to study at night. Through initiatives like #MumbaiKiJalegi, Radio City amplifies the festive spirit by driving conversation about socially relevant topics and leveraging the true power of radio. We are positive that this campaign will encourage the government and corporations to work together and bring about a change in the society."



The LED streetlights will help provide students who come to study in the area with adequate lighting. Pics/Ashish Raje

For students like 23-year-old Hemant Pandit, Abhyas Galli is the perfect place to study for the upcoming Chartered Accountancy entrance exams. "Earlier, there weren't enough streetlights and we would sometimes use the light on our phones to study," said Pandit, who lives in Siddharth Nagar. Apart from those who are preparing for professional courses, many junior college students frequent Abhyas Galli during the examination season. With better lighting in the area, Swapnil More, 30, who is preparing for the entrance examinations for employment with the Railways, no longer has to go early to find a good spot. "Since there were fewer streetlights earlier, the well-lit spots would be crowded. Now there is enough space and I can study with my friends. We come from large families and live in a single room. There is a lot of distraction, which is why we all come to Abhyas Galli to study," he said.

05

No. of new solar LED streetlights that have been installed in Abhyas Galli by Radio City as part of the Kar Mumbaikar initiative

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates