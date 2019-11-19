Students Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday wish the third student Tara Sutaria a happy birthday

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria made their debuts together with Punit Malhotra's Student of The Year 2 this year in May. And today, on November 19, as Sutaria celebrates her birthday, she gets a blast from the past birthday wish from her co-actors.

It wasn't a regular post about staying healthy and happy, but it seems both the actors were in the mood to make her and us nostalgic. Both Shroff and Panday posted a video and a picture respectively while they were shooting for the film, what we say- Blast from the Past.

Panday shared a picture where both could be seen enjoying a bowl of noodles together. Have a look:

And Shroff shared a dancing video where she could be seen trying to match her dance steps with the man. Take a look right here:

Sutaria has all the reasons to be happy and elated as she's basking in the glory of the success of Marjaavaan, her latest film that released on November 15. And now, she's gearing up for Tadap, the remake of RX100, which is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty.

Talking about Panday, she has Pati Patni Aur Woh coming up on December 6 and Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter on June 12, 2020. Shroff, on the other hand, has Baaghi 3 releasing on March 6, 2020, and the remake of Rambo on October 2. All in all, 2020 shall be a very crucial year for all the three actors.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, critics praised Sutaria's performance as the mute girl in Marjaavaan, which, as stated above, is all set to become a commercial success. Here's wishing the newest student on the block a happy birthday!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates