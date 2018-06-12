Stunning! Trishala Dutt explains glamour through this photo

Learn the meaning of glamour in Trishala Dutt's words through this stunning photo of the star kid

Trishala Dutt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/trishaladutt

What is glamour? What does it take to look glamorous? Is the process of looking glamorous the most unglamorous? Well, we have all that answered by one of the most popular star kids on social media – Trishala Dutt, proud daughter of Sanjay Dutt.

Trishala Dutt posts gorgeous photos of herself where she slays all her outfits with panache. Recently, she posted a photo of hers in a floral green gown, golden strappy heels, a high ponytail and smokey eyes, needless to say, the star kid looked stunning! Through the photo, she explained the meaning of 'glamour'. In her words, this is the true meaning of it, "The word 'glamour' originally meant a literal magic spell that promises to transcend ordinary life & make the ideal real. It depends on a special combination of mystery & grace. Too much information breaks the spell (sic)."



A social media sensation, she is a true example of beauty with brains, unlike the basic norm of an actor's child getting into the film industry and so on; Dutt's daughter had her heart elsewhere. She has done her majors in criminal justice and has specialized in forensic science. Although the netizens feel that she should be in movies, her father has a strict warning to her of not acting in films.

However, very few know that she also has dabbled in acting by taking short-term courses with the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

