Stunning video of Indian Air Force's Akashganga skydiving team impresses netizens

Ahead of the 74th Independence Day celebration, the Indian Air Force on Sunday took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video that is winning hearts online. The Indian Air Force shared a stunning video of 'Akashganga' skydiving team and it is something you definitely cannot miss.

They say that to jump out of a perfectly good aeroplane, you either have to be crazy or a skydiver!



Meet the Indian Air Force's awesome 'Akashganga' Skydiving Team as they go about chasing clouds and racing birds. #IndianAirForce#skydiving #adventure pic.twitter.com/HlERpmpwWF — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 9, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the IAF shared the 2-minute 16-seconds video clip and wrote, "They say that to jump out of a perfectly good aeroplane, you either have to be crazy or a skydiver!" The IAF said, "Meet the Indian Air Force's awesome 'Akashganga' Skydiving Team as they go about chasing clouds and racing birds."

In the viral video, members of 'Akashganga' skydiving team can be seen performing stunts and showing off their skills in the air. The video has collected over 47,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes.

Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Goosebumps!!!!! Jai Hind Touch The Sky with Glory always," while another wrote, "Daredevils, they really are!! Big salute to them." A third user commented, "Courage creates victory."

