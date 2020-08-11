Stunning video of Indian Air Force's Akashganga skydiving team impresses netizens
Members of 'Akashganga' skydiving team can be seen performing stunts and showing off their skills in the air
Ahead of the 74th Independence Day celebration, the Indian Air Force on Sunday took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video that is winning hearts online. The Indian Air Force shared a stunning video of 'Akashganga' skydiving team and it is something you definitely cannot miss.
Check out the video here:
They say that to jump out of a perfectly good aeroplane, you either have to be crazy or a skydiver!— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 9, 2020
Meet the Indian Air Force's awesome 'Akashganga' Skydiving Team as they go about chasing clouds and racing birds. #IndianAirForce#skydiving #adventure pic.twitter.com/HlERpmpwWF
Taking to Twitter, the IAF shared the 2-minute 16-seconds video clip and wrote, "They say that to jump out of a perfectly good aeroplane, you either have to be crazy or a skydiver!" The IAF said, "Meet the Indian Air Force's awesome 'Akashganga' Skydiving Team as they go about chasing clouds and racing birds."
In the viral video, members of 'Akashganga' skydiving team can be seen performing stunts and showing off their skills in the air. The video has collected over 47,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes.
Goosebumps!!!!! Jai Hind Touch The Sky with Glory always— Jayesh Prasad (@JayeshPrasad) August 9, 2020
Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Goosebumps!!!!! Jai Hind Touch The Sky with Glory always," while another wrote, "Daredevils, they really are!! Big salute to them." A third user commented, "Courage creates victory."
Here are some reactions:
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Absolutely mind blowing & the feat took my breath away! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Gita Naidu (@GitaNaidu2) August 9, 2020
Hats off to you guys. Proud of Indian Air force.— Harish (@Harish26149391) August 9, 2020
Great work sir, plz upload more video of IAF.— Mayank setzuket ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@mayank_setzuket) August 9, 2020
#AkashGangaWarriors ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³— JYOTI ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ DHILLON (@nayabharathoon) August 9, 2020
Proud of the Nation...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³
Daredevils, they really are!!— Ruchi Sharma (@ruchi_1sharma) August 9, 2020
Big salute to them.
Courage creates victory.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³— Vikas Thakur (@VikasTh50720363) August 9, 2020
What do you think of 'Akashganga' Skydiving Team's act?
