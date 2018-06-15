Stuttgart Cup: Prajnesh loses in Round 2; misses Roger Federer clash

The Indian left-hander, playing his maiden ATP World Tour event, saved four of the five break points but could convert none of the two chances he got in the one-hour 29 minute contest

Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on a clash with the legendary Roger Federer after losing his second round at the ATP Mercedes Cup to Argentina's Guido Pella in Stuttgart yesterday.

Prajnesh, who qualified into the tournament and stunned World No. 23 Denis Shapovalov in the opening round, lost 6-7(4), 4-6 to the World No. 75. The Indian left-hander, playing his maiden ATP World Tour event, saved four of the five break points but could convert none of the two chances he got in the one-hour 29 minute contest.

