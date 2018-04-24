Style lessons! Here's what stars wore at Saudamini Mattu's wedding reception

Barring Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan who wore a Rohit Bal floor-length jacket, the designer duo's friends, old and new, wore ensembles from Abu-Sandeep's roster. How's that for brand loyalty?

For once, nepotism proved good for business. Over the weekend, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a reception gala for the latter's niece and the CEO of their brand, Saudamini Mattu, at a Juhu club. And it was a gathering of friends and family of the influential kind, dressed in the designated dress code - Indian festive. Barring Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan who wore a Rohit Bal floor-length jacket, the designer duo's friends, old and new, wore ensembles from Abu-Sandeep's roster. How's that for brand loyalty?

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

She was the style victor of the night. Her deep-tinted locks went well with the ivory bindi prodding same pinch with her saree tone, offset by a jade-hued neckpiece. The blouse had the daintiest of tassel details noticeable only when she swayed to Pallo Latke in comfy Kolhapuri flats.

Tanya Arvind Dubash

Whoever thought Mrs Dubash was all-work-and-no-play, think again. The executive director and chief brand officer of Godrej group stepped up to the glamour of the red carpet in a nude mesh and sequinned custom-made saree.

Sonam Kapoor

The unmistakable pre-wedding glow was in place as India's darling fashionista made an appearance in a Phulwari black and white gharara. The mogra cha phirki gajra and maang tikka was a nice touch that the pretty-close-to-perfect to-be bride added.

Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan

The two gentlemen who mattered had something in common: moccasins in midnight blue. While Bachchan's pair had tassels synonymous of the 1920s, KJo's had spikes - both in gold.

Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani

The hosts who claim, "Chikan is our Birkin", were dressed in white - their favourite shade. Jani wore a Mughal-inspired, full-pleated angrakha in luxurious buttery muslin, accessorised by a gigantic ruby ring. Khosla stuck to the trademark white tee worn under a floral gold cutwork kurta.

Sara Ali Khan

The debutant chose a custom-made couture saree draped ever so slightly to highlight her curves. The reticent old-world allure was evident, but the disco-ball cross body sling bag said, hello, dance floor!

Twinkle Khanna

The fresh-faced writer is often photographed (we hear it's her go-to label) in Asal, Abu-Sandeep's diffusion line. And for the occasion, she picked a breezy white kurti and ghagra sprinkled with just-right gold threadwork. She teamed it with a BVLGARI serpentine wristwatch.

Also view: Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor look resplendent at a wedding reception



Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates