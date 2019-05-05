Style your home with these five easy hacks from Amazon summer deals

culture

Now home decor just got easy with Amazon summer sale. Try these five products to add vibrancy to your home

Representational image

A beautiful home is a dream everybody lives for and now it's at your doorstep. Styling your home just got easy and in budget with these five products from Amazon summer deals.

1. Amazon Brand Collage Photo Frames

Adorn your interiors with this beautiful decor. Solimo Photo Frames are simple yet attractive in design. This set of photo frames by Solimo can be a great alternative to decorative wall installments, for each one of them can showcase a very special and personal memory that you may want to share with everyone. You can buy Amazon Brand Collage Photo Frames for a discounted price of Rs 519. Shop here

2. Amazon Basics Shower Curtain with Hooks

Water-repellent printed fabric shower curtain with a natural herringbone pattern;made with a mold- and mildew-resistant polyester fabric for long-lasting use and good looks, weighted hem helps keep it in place; rust-resistant metal grommets along reinforced top header;provides privacy and decorative appeal; use with or without curtain liner; machine washable;includes 12 plastic curtain hooks;measures 72 x 72 inches for full coverage. You can buy Amazon Basics Shower Curtain with Hooks for a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

3. Solimo Wall Sticker for Living Room

This wall sticker will turn any boring and dull wall into a masterpiece by adding lively, vibrant and stylish vibes to your room. You can buy Solimo Wall Sticker for Living Room for a discounted price of Rs 249. Shop here

4. Amazon Brand Wall Clock

Bring function and flair to your living space with Solimo’s Wall Clock. Its classic design with a modern twist helps you keep an eye on the hour all the while adding panache to your decor. Crafted from choice materials, this expertly crafted clock lends the added convenience of checking the time without having to take out your smartphone. You can buy Amazon Brand Wall Clock for a discounted price of Rs 549. Shop here

5. TownsVille Berman Display Unit

This display unit range of storages is made for every space. It is not the piece of furniture only that is crafted with the sole aim of making it strikingly beautiful but it is equally functional as well. The above display unit combines all the elements of classic stylish furniture with efficient functionality. Made from superior engineered wood this storage series comprises of a bookcase and multi-utility storage units. Finished in warm chalet, this can be paired with almost any type of decor and is most suitable in your living room or dining room. You can buy TownsVille Berman Display Unit for a discounted price of Rs 4,646. Shop here

Now decorate your crib in budget-friendly yet stylish products with these amazing five products.