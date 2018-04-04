Sub-Inspector who suffered heart attack during Bharat bandh dies

A Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector who suffered a heart attack in Jodhpur during the Bharat bandh died on Tuesday while he was being shifted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for treatment



A Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector who suffered a heart attack in Jodhpur during the Bharat bandh died on Tuesday while he was being shifted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for treatment. SI Mahendra Chaudhary, 35, was rushed to a Jodhpur hospital by his colleagues after he complained of uneasiness on Monday, but was referred to Ahmedabad hospital by doctors treating him as there was no improvement in his health.

Chaudhary was trying to placate an agitated mob of Dalits indulging in violence on Monday when he suffered the heart attack. Chaudhary is survived by two daughters and a son. The body would be shifted to Jodhpur for post-mortem on Wednesday morning. The cremation will be held at the police official's native village Nayagaun near Sojat. Director General of Police O.P. Galhotra expressed condolence on his demise.

