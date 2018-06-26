Subhash Ghai: Credit my students for bringing my concepts on screen

Joining hands with state govt, Subhash Ghai and his film school pupils make short films on tree plantation that will be screened in theatres

Subhash Ghai

A month after state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar sought help from Bollywood celebrities to make the ambitious programme of planting 13 crore trees across Maharashtra in July a success, filmmaker Subhash Ghai is doing his bit to champion the cause.

In a bid to urge citizens to participate in the tree plantation drive and increase the forest cover of the state, the director and the students of his institute, Whistling Woods International, have made short films on the cause. Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Asha Bhosle and Jackie Shroff are among the many stars who have put their might behind the project. The public service announcements will see these celebrities planting trees and leading by example.



Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan

With two of the shorts slated to be screened across major theatres in Maharashtra from this weekend, the campaign will see more films on the subject being played every month for the next one year. While the videos have been conceptualised by Ghai, the songs have been composed by the students of his institute.

Glad to be part of the initiative, the veteran filmmaker tells mid-day, "We should not forget our responsibility towards the nation and its causes, including the environment. We need to preserve our environment to live a peaceful life. I hope that the audience loves our short films on tree plantation. I would also credit my students for supporting this noble cause, and bringing my concept on screen musically and visually."

