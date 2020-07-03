Subhash Ghai mourns Saroj Khan's demise, calls it his 'personal loss'

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3 in Mumbai. The choreographer, fondly called 'masterji' died due to a cardiac arrest at age 71. Her last rites took place earlier this morning at a burial ground in Malad's Marve area.

Condoling her demise, filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Twitter and wrote, "AN ERA HAS GONE. absolutely my personal loss. an integral part of our Mukta arts family-my strong partner in grooming stars like Madhuri Meenaxi Manisha n Aishwarya. Master of masters. Saroj Khan will live in history of choreography of Indian cinema indeed. Bye JAAN. RIP"

Saroj Khan choreographed the songs in many of Subhash Ghai's movies, including Taal, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Yaadein, among others. Several other celebrities who worked closely with Saroj Khan over the years, like Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and others, also took to social media to mourn her demise.

Saroj Khan was admitted in Bandra for breathing issues, and following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out to be negative. She is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

