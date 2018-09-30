Subramanian Swamy: Break Pakistan into four

national

Terming Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "chaprasi", Swamy said that Pakistan was run by the military, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terrorists

Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday demanded that Pakistan be broken into four regions - Sindh, Balochistan, Pakhtun and West Pakistan - and the first three must be handed over to India.

"This is the only solution to the India-Pakistan conflict," said the Rajya Sabha member who was here to attend a seminar.

He said the roads would be cleared to build a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Swamy on Sunday demanded a fresh probe into the death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who he claimed died not in a plane crash but while in Soviet custody.

"I am requesting the Modi government to institute a fresh commission to inquire into the mysterious death of Subhas Chandra Bose," Swamy told the media.

He said, "Joseph Stalin was instrumental in murdering Netaji and he did not die in the plane crash of August 18, 1945, as is widely believed. In no hospital, the body or Netaji's remains were found.

"The plane crash incident was staged as a decoy by the Japanese to enable him to escape to Soviet Russia where he had contacts. The Japanese had to do this to save him from the post-war trial as a war criminal.

"Netaji sneaked into Soviet Russia through Manchurian border within days of the so-called reported air crash," Swamy claimed.

But Swamy said Stalin betrayed Bose and sent him to a Siberian prison where he was shot dead.

Stalin communicated this to then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "Information in this regard is now slowly trickling out and very soon everything will be known." the Rajya Sabha member said.

