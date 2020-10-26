Subuhii Joshii: I am shooting after months due to the lockdown

Subuhii Joshii is shooting in Indore for the web series, Aapatkalin Baithak. Her co-actors in the triangular love story include Brijendra Kala and Atul Srivastava. "This is special as I am shooting after months due to the lockdown. Television actors are getting plenty of offers for shows on OTT platforms, so here I am," says Joshii, who was earlier seen on Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Comedy Classes.

