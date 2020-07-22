Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art urges people to wear face mask the right way

After praising actor Sonu Sood for helping thousands of migrants reach home amid lockdown, world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on Monday, took to Twitter to share his latest sand art creation. Pattnaik's latest sand art sculpture was created to spread awareness about how to wear a face mask properly.

My SandArt at Puri beach with message “Wear Mask Properly “ . #StaySafe #FightAgainstCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/W2TZD5J5Es — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 20, 2020

"My SandArt at Puri beach with the message, Wear Mask Properly," wrote Pattnaik while sharing a picture of the artwork on Twitter. The artwork depicted the right way to wear a mask. The artwork also had text reading, "Wear mask properly, fight against COVID-19".

The unique sand art sculpture features two men donning face mask with once wearing it without covering his nose while the other depicted the right way to wear a face mask in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Netizens applauded Pattnaik for creating awareness on COVID-19 as India fights the deadly virus. One user said, "Message is very clear, need to follow by all", while another wrote, "Salute to your art".

Here how netizens reacted:

Message is very clear, need to follow by all .

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Anil Nautiyal (#à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤®à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤­à¤° à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ (@anilnautiyal_ni) July 21, 2020

Very Important msg, we must be 100% serious — jinendra jain (@jinubom) July 20, 2020

Salute to your art ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Gunjan Pandey (@GunjanP1986) July 20, 2020

Earlier, Sudarsan had created a beautiful sand art that he dedicated to mothers, especially those who are leading India's fight against the epidemic.

