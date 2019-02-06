Sudesh Berry's son Suraj set to enter industry soon

bollywood

Sudesh Berry's son Suraj has been modelling as well as attending acting classes

Suraj Berry and Sudesh Berry

One more star kid is set to enter the industry soon. Sudesh Berry's son Suraj is in talks for an upcoming film. He has been modelling as well as attending acting classes. Berry Junior had taken off on a study programme in Australia, but his childhood dream of being an actor made him return to Mumbai. He is keen to be known as an action hero as he digs stunts.

Sudesh Berry, who has been part of big movies in Bollywood like Vansh, Border, Tango Charlie, LOC Kargil, Refugee, and many more. He has also been part of B. R. Chopra's Mahabharat on Doordarshan. The actor is currently part of two television shows Shakti -- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Muskaan.

Suraj Berry is pretty active of Instagram and keeps sharing pictures. Here are few:

