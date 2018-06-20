Suhana Khan parties with friends in London, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is still completing her education enjoys massive popularity on social media

A few days ago Gauri Khan had shared glimpses of daughter Suhana Khan's gorgeous pictures from her college's final year celebration. She looked beautiful in a silver body-hugging metallic dress. Now, a few more pictures of the star kid have paved its way to the social media. In one of the photos, Suhana is seen posing with a bunch of friends.

When Gauri Khan had shared Suhana Khan's photo on Instagram, she captioned it as, "Partying ....enjoying the final year of Ardingly (sic)."



The beautiful daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri is 18 years old and is completing her studies in Ardingly College in Sussex County. Their elder son, Aryan Khan is pursuing filmmaking in the United States and they have a younger son AbRam, who studies in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School.

Last year, a video of Suhana acting in a play had surfaced online and went insanely viral! In the video clip, she was seen performing the role of Cinderella with a hilarious twist. Speaking of Suhana Khan foraying in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had once said that his kids - both Aryan and Suhana - were free to choose their line of work, but only after completing their education.

