Suhana Khan shares Aryan and AbRam's pictures as she wishes them on Raksha Bandhan!

When nearly all the siblings in the Hindi film industry were busy sharing pictures and videos of their brothers and sisters on Instagram and how they celebrated Raksha Bandhan, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, went a step ahead and did something different.

She shared two pictures on her Instagram story that had her brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, and what made it a little different was that both the brothers could be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the snow-caped mountains. While Aryan Khan posed against its backdrop, the little one was lying down on the snow.

Above the picture of Aryan, Suhana wrote Rakhi in Hindi and above the picture of AbRam was a black heart. Have a look right here:

Suhana Khan has now made her Instagram account public and keeps sharing posts frequently. She recently shared some candid pictures of herself and in case you missed it, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram with a baby Louis Vuitton under her underarm A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onJul 31, 2020 at 9:13am PDT

Khan is an aspiring actress and is actively involved in theater in New York. She has already made her acting debut last year with the short film, The Grey Part of Blue. Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he may not have acted in any film after the release of Zero in 2018 but is very active as a producer. He has produced projects like Badla, Bard of Blood, Betaal, and is now producing Class of 83, which stars Bobby Deol. He also happens to be one of the producers of Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Suhana Khan's Gorgeous Look Will Keep You Hooked; Internet Drools Over It

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news