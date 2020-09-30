Suhana Khan to haters: I'm 5'3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it
Suhana Khan shared some light on her experience of 'colourism', which she has been facing since the age of 12.
Suhana Khan is often seen voicing her opinion, be it on misogyny or body-shaming. The star kid has now shared some light on her experience with colourism. Suhana is currently back in town from the US due to the pandemic.
A few days ago, Suhana shared her point of view on 'misogyny' and double standards that have existed in our society since a very long time. The post read, "Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, but it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women, but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man?"
Now, Suhana has shared a new post on Instagram which highlights another point she has come across since the age of 12. Though heartbreaking and shocking, Suhana's story is what every other Indian girl goes through. She has not only shed some light, but also shared some motivational words through her post. Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism
Sharing her own story on social media, she also clarified that she hasn't done any skin-lightening treatment to make her skin brighter. While many celebrities came out in support of the star kid, Suhana still faced flak from toxic followers. As Taylor Swift said, haters, gonna hate!
On the personal front, Suhana keeps on sharing some fun-filled pictures, just like any other millennial kid. She initially had her Instagram account private, but now, Suhana has kept it open for her fans and social media followers. Suhana has been posting some quarantine moments on social media, updating her fans about her life.
Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.
