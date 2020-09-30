Suhana Khan to haters: I'm 5'3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it

Suhana Khan is often seen voicing her opinion, be it on misogyny or body-shaming. The star kid has now shared some light on her experience with colourism. Suhana is currently back in town from the US due to the pandemic.

A few days ago, Suhana shared her point of view on 'misogyny' and double standards that have existed in our society since a very long time. The post read, "Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, but it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women, but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man?"

Now, Suhana has shared a new post on Instagram which highlights another point she has come across since the age of 12. Though heartbreaking and shocking, Suhana's story is what every other Indian girl goes through. She has not only shed some light, but also shared some motivational words through her post. Take a look!

Sharing her own story on social media, she also clarified that she hasn't done any skin-lightening treatment to make her skin brighter. While many celebrities came out in support of the star kid, Suhana still faced flak from toxic followers. As Taylor Swift said, haters, gonna hate!

On the personal front, Suhana keeps on sharing some fun-filled pictures, just like any other millennial kid. She initially had her Instagram account private, but now, Suhana has kept it open for her fans and social media followers. Suhana has been posting some quarantine moments on social media, updating her fans about her life.

Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

