Thinking aloud: Suhana Khan shares a post about misogyny, calls out double standards

Like most of the big guns of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has refrained from commenting about the happenings in the industry post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. But daughter Suhana appears to have been moved by recent events.

She posted an Instastory, which read: "Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women, but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man?"

The star daughter wrote, "The double standards are scary." Suhana certainly has a mind of her own.

Suhana Khan was recently seen in a short film 'The Grey Part Of Blue' where she was seen showing off her acting skills. In the film, Suhana is cast as a happy young girl. Released on YouTube, The Grey Part Of Blue is about a couple, played by Suhana and her co-star Robin Gonella, who set out on a two-day road trip to meet Suhana's parents. During the trip, certain situations force them to face truths about life, love and their relationship.

Also read: Suhana Khan Is Missing Her Squad; Posts A Sweet Photo With Her Girls

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news