Suhana Khan is missing her squad; posts a sweet photo with her girls

Suhana Khan recently posted a photo of her with her girlfriends on social media. The star kid is missing her gang as she continues to live in Mumbai due to the pandemic. For the unversed, Suhana Khan lives and studies in New York.

View this post on Instagram missinggðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onSep 16, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT

In case you aren't aware, apart from acting, Suhana is also passionate about belly dancing and has been taking online lessons to ace the art. The star kid has not let her passion fade away due to COVID-19. She has been brushing up on her skills while spending some time at home. Earlier, her trainer Sanjana Muthreja took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and Suhana who could be seen face-timing together and wrote - "Challenging ourselves with rolls!! Belly dance online classes with Suhana Khan."

Before the pandemic, Suhana was seen as a part of a short film 'The Grey Part Of Blue' where she was seen showing off her acting skills. In the film, Suhana is cast as a happy young girl.

The Grey Part Of Blue is about a couple, played by Suhana and her co-star Robin Gonella, who set out on a two-day road trip to meet Suhana's parents. During the trip, certain situations force them to face truths about life, love and their relationship. The 10.05-minute fiction film was released on YouTube.

Suhana keeps on sharing some fun-filled pictures, just like any other millennial. The star kid initially had her Instagram account private, and now, she has kept it open for her fans and social media followers. Suhana has been posting some quarantine moments on social media, updating her fans about her life.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news