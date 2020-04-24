This BTS video shows that Suhana Khan had fun shooting for her short film!

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana, may not have yet entered Bollywood, but she still is a well-known star kid who has a huge fan following already. Suhana Khan recently made her acting debut in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, written and directed by Theodore Gimeno. In the film, Suhana is cast as a happy young girl.

Now, in a series of BTS photos and videos shared by Gimeno on Instagram, you can see that Suhana Khan had a lot of fun while shooting for her debut acting venture. She can be seen laughing and just having a good time with her co-star and crew.

Sharing the BTS footage, Gimeno wrote, "I just released the BEHIND THE SCENES video to my short film The Grey Part of Blue. You guys highly requested it so here it is! It is live now!"

The Grey Part Of Blue is about a couple, played by Suhana and her co-star Robin Gonella, who set out on a two-day road trip to meet Suhana's parents. During the trip, certain situations force them to face truths about life, love and their relationship. The 10.05-minute fiction film was released on YouTube.

