Suhana Khan turns video editor; stitches behind-the-scene clips of bestie Ananya Panday from her photoshoots

Amid lockdown, besties Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday have found a unique way to connect with each other. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter turned editor for buddy Ananya. Sheput together behind-the-scene clips of the actor from her photoshoots. Panday marvelled at her skills and referred to her as the 'queen'.

Ananya recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their bond. Flaunting her best friend's editing skills, Panday wrote, "edited by the queen @suhanakhan2".

The clip features glimpses of Ananya's work life and came as Ananya's debut film "Student Of The Year 2" turned one on Sunday. "Can't believe it's already been one year - it still seems so surreal. Whatever I wished and dreamed off came true on this date last year and I'll forever be grateful to Punit, Karan, Dharma, Apoorva, Tiger, Tara, Aditya, Ravi sir and my entire cast and crew of the film," Ananya said earlier on the one year anniversary of her debut movie.

"The amount of love I've received from the audience and industry motivates me to work even harder and want to better myself every day. I feel blessed to have gotten this opportunity," she added.

