Suhana Khan's latest photo will make your jaw drop; take a look!

After calling out mysogynists and speaking out about facing colourism from a young age, Suhana Khan has now treated her fans and social media followers to another stunning photo on Instagram. We must say, the Khan daughter is turning into a chic diva real fast!

Suhana Khan can be seen wearing a pair of denim hot pants paired with a black sleeveless blouse. Here's the photo she shared:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¹ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onOct 6, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

Doesn't Suhana Khan look modelesque? We can't wait for the time she officially enters into the world of showbiz!

Speaking of her facing colourism, Suhana recently shared a post on Instagram which read, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old..."

Well, haters gonna hate! You do you, Suhana!

Also read: Thinking Aloud: Suhana Khan Shares A Post About Misogyny, Calls Out Double Standards

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news