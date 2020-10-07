Suhana Khan's latest photo will make your jaw drop; take a look!
SRK and Gauri Khan's gorgeous daughter, Suhana, recently shared a jaw-dropping photo on Instagram and the internet can't handle it!
After calling out mysogynists and speaking out about facing colourism from a young age, Suhana Khan has now treated her fans and social media followers to another stunning photo on Instagram. We must say, the Khan daughter is turning into a chic diva real fast!
Suhana Khan can be seen wearing a pair of denim hot pants paired with a black sleeveless blouse. Here's the photo she shared:
Doesn't Suhana Khan look modelesque? We can't wait for the time she officially enters into the world of showbiz!
Speaking of her facing colourism, Suhana recently shared a post on Instagram which read, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old..."
There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism
Well, haters gonna hate! You do you, Suhana!
