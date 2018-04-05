Suhani Dhanki: Not used body double for my scenes

Suhani Dhanki, who had no clue about stunts or effective use of combat skills, says a body double was not used for her scenes in the show Porus



Picture courtesy/Suhani Dhanki Instagram account

Actress Suhani Dhanki, who had no clue about stunts or effective use of combat skills, says a body double was not used for her scenes in the show "Porus".

"Laachi (her character) is as strong as any of the other actors or even the male counterparts in the show. She is a strong character -- both physically and emotionally. The kind of training that I have gone through is immense. I have not used a body double for my scenes," Suhani said in a statement.

"I have practiced hours of horse riding, sword fighting, exercises that are extreme, underwater swimming and much more," she added. Her character has a romantic side too. "I play the love interest of Porus and it will be interesting to see the upcoming romantic sequence," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever