Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma gives a sweet gift to Varun Dhawan

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan visited Kolkata to promote their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga - Made In India

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in Kolkata

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's camaraderie is there for everyone to see. Both these actors have also become friends while working on the much awaited Sui Dhaaga - Made in India. Anushka and Varun travelled to Kolkata for the promotions, and Anushka surprised Varun by gifting him sweets from her favourite sweet shop in the city! Naturally Varun was thrilled!!

"Anushka loves Bengali sweets and she always orders from a particular shop specialising in traditional and gourmet Bengali confectionaries. She bought rabdi, baked rasgulla and other traditional sweets for Varun and personally gifted him. Anushka has been fond of Varun for the professional actor and co-star that he is and wanted to give this as a sweet gesture to him. Varun was thrilled with Anushka's gift and feasted on them. He thanked Anushka for the sweets and the amazing co-star and friend that she has become," says a source from the event team in Kolkata.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is a heart-warming story that celebrates the spirit of self-reliance. The film's plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and takes a leaf out of the hugely acclaimed Make In India campaign. The National Award-winning, dream-team of director Sharat Katariya and producer Maneesh Sharma have come together again for this Yash Raj Films' entertainer that is set to release on September 28 this year.

