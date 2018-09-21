Sui Dhaaga Sab Badhiya Hai Song: Varun Dhawan's high on energy peppy track

music

Sab Badhiya Hai song starring Varun Dhawan from the movie Sui Dhaaga has been released

Varun Dhawan in a still from the song.

The makers of Sui Dhaaga have released a peppy track titled Sab Badhiya Hai starring Varun Dhawan. The song is high on energy and has fast beats and dance moves. The actor wanted a typical Bollywood masala number in the movie, and in the song, Varun is seen dancing his heart out only to be told by Anushka that this song won't feature in the film or in the credits of Sui Dhaaga. Varun Dhawan flaunts his energetic dance moves with ease, making this song a catchy dance number that has been choreographed by Ruel Dausan Varindani.

Varun Grover and Anu Malik have written the lyrics of this song. The legendary composer Anu Malik had composed this song on the sets of the singing show, Indian Idol 10, and was loved by both Varun and Anushka.

Talking about this song, composer Anu Malik had earlier said, "It was an amazing moment for all of us to have Anushka and Varun. Sui Dhaaga is a very special film and the whole moment on Indian Idol was beautiful. As a composer, It comes naturally to me seeing the things around. I was inspired to compose this song 'Sab Badhiya Hai' while seeing the vibes around me. They loved it and everyone was surprised. Varun and Anushka were so impressed that they decided to include it in the movie even after the project has been completed. It was a proud moment for all of us that a song that was composed on the sets of Indian Idol will now be included in an upcoming Bollywood movie."

Sui Dhaaga - Made in India releases on September 28.

