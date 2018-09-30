Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma's film witnesses a huge jump

bollywood

Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga records 48 percent rise in collections from Friday to record 12 crore nett on Saturday. Total collection now at 20.55 crore nett in India

Sui Dhaaga poster

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India recorded a humongous growth on Day 2 as it collected 12.25 crore nett. The growth percentage from its Friday collections is a staggering 48% as audiences across the country cane to celebrate a story about love, entrepreneurship and equality.

The YRF family entertainer is riding on excellent reviews from critics and superbly positive audience word of mouth. The collections of Sui Dhaaga are set to surge again on Sunday as it has found universal acceptance across age-groups especially the family audience.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the film’s lead cast, Varun and Anushka have been hugely lauded by the critics and audiences for their excellent and heart touching acting as innocent village folks Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.

Talking about this film to mid-day, Varun had said, "I have been in the movies long enough to know when a film has generated pre-release buzz. We did no media spends on this movie, but it has still resonated with everyone." He credits the realistic tone of the Sharat Katariya-directed movie for striking a chord with the masses. "The idea of heroism has changed over the last 10 years. Mauji [his character] is the hero of his family because he is able to rise to the occasion."

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Sharat has been showered praises for writing a story that is heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming.

