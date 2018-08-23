Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan learnt tailoring for three months, see video

bollywood

Varun Dhawan learned the art of tailoring from Yash Raj Film' in-house tailor - Noor Bhai (the tailor on sets) for his role, Mauji for Sui Dhaaga

Mauji, the character played by Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga is a local tailor, and to perfectly portray this role on screen, Varun ensured that he gave his best during the preparations before he started filming.

"I knew that I had a task at hand. I knew I had to master the art to convince the people that I am a real masterji. Darshan (the costume designer) and Noor Bhai (the tailor on the sets) helped me a lot, and I gave it three months to learn this skill. As an actor, I like to get challenged to become someone else on screen," says Varun, whose transformation as Mauji has wowed the audience.

"It wasn’t easy at all. It was frustrating because initially, I wasn’t getting it right. The needle pierced my fingers multiple times. I’m so glad that I went through the drill because I have picked up a new skill in the process. It took me 3 months, sometimes 2 hours and sometimes 4 hours in each tailoring class to get the confidence that I could pull this off in front of the camera. I felt it is my responsibility as an actor that I should come across convincing, and I couldn’t break Sharat's trust in me. Today I’m very comfortable with the sewing machine and can make a lot of things like a shirt, trousers, pillowcases, etc. It feels really good to see how people are responding to the trailer and are liking my hard work and the character Mauji," he adds.

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo - Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya, after their blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and our local artisans have.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun is paired opposite Anushka Sharma, who plays the role of an embroiderer in the film. Both champion actors, Varun and Anushka have been paired for the first time, and are definitely the most-awaited on-screen jodi of 2018. Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is set to release on September 28 this year.

