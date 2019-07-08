Suicide bombing kills 12, injures 179 in Afghan's Ghazni

international

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a car bomb attack that targeted an intelligence unit in Ghazni on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Kabul: At least 12 people were killed and 179 others injured on Sunday in a suicide car bombing in Afghanistan's Ghazni city. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The attack took place around 8.30 am near a local base of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Ghazni city," Arif Noori, a spokesman for the governor of Ghazni province, told Efe news. The victims comprised eight security personnel and four civilians, Noori said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. "A key base of the National Directorate of Security in Ghazni city was targeted by a martyrdom-seeking attacker using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED).

"According to information, the base was completely destroyed and tens of NDS forces and workers were killed and injured," Mujahid added. The NDS said the attack took place at a security check-post located at the first entrance of one of its facilities in Ghazni.

"Civilians living in nearby houses suffered the most," the NDS said, adding, "The site of the attack has now been cordoned off." This attack occurred on the same day that a round of intra-Afghan peace talks commenced in Qatar between the insurgents and a delegation including members of the Kabul government taking part in an unofficial and personal capacity.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and said, "By conducting this terrorist attack, Taliban showed a paradox in what they are saying and what they are doing. While they are holding talks in Qatar, everyday in Afghanistan they are shedding more blood of innocent civilians".

