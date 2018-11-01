Suit up, ladies!

bollywood-fashion

With the right attitude and some deft styling, these refreshingly individualistic women have brought bravado to the staid office attire

The three-piece suit complete with fun pocket square reflects Rhea Kapoor's laidback style. Pic/Suresh Karkera, Masaba Gupta's 'pudin hara' suit is not for the faint-hearted. Pic/Yogen Shah and Kanika Kapoor shows us how to work a tailored pantsuit

Anything men can do, women can do it better — is a resounding sentiment carried forward by these paparazzi sweethearts, making a strong case for the suiting trend. But we're here to argue that it's less about a trend, and more about the symbolism, most obviously about women's liberation, equal rights, and dare we add, an important note in the #MeToo narrative.

"It felt like me," said Lady Gaga on why she finally chose an oversized beige Marc Jacobs suit after trying on 10 pretty designer dresses. The A Star Is Born actor was invited to the Elle's 25th annual Women in Hollywood gala on October 16 where she tearfully recounted her experience as a sexual assault survivor, the outfit then was a cause-adjacent choice to highlight the ongoing #MeToo movement.

Back in India, designer Masaba Gupta opted for a similar slouchy-cool silhouette, in a colour she wittily described as "pudin hara" on her Instagram post. She was attending an award show, highlighting women achievers, organised by a top fashion magazine in the city on October 27. Sharp-edged suiting is a mainstay in any modern woman's wardrobe today, and nobody advocates it better than Christian Dior's artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.



No half-measures for Cara Delevingne who pairs her tux with a top hat. Pic/AFP, Trust Lady Gaga to rock an oversized, boxy suit. Pic/Instagram and Maria Grazia Chiuri makes a crisp case for androgynous clothing

On her recent visit to India where she engaged her time in various women-centric activities, her wardrobe of monochrome, crisp suits remained stoically constant. Ladylikeness can be strong too.

As demonstrated plentifully by singer Kanika Kapoor in a charmingly cocky long black peak lapel Dolce & Gabbana tux punctuated by high-waist, ankle-length trousers. At a glitterati event put together by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on Tuesday evening, producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor stood out from the crowd in an outfit that reimagined office-wear, more specifically a mannish three-piece suit into a sensual ensemble of laidback luxe.

Dear folks across the pond, would we really care about the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank, if it was not for supermodel Cara Delevingne in an Armani tuxedo, top hat and the show-stopping toothpick? As woman's clothing continues to be judged on the archetypical scale of femininity — is it too revealing or too dowdy? Is it too masculine, not pretty enough, or too feminine? Not caring would be ideal, the new "normal".

