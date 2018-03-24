Sukhdev's kin demand to declare him 'National Martyr'

Hero of India's freedom struggle Sukhdev Thapar's relatives have demanded the government to declared him a 'National Martyr'



Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru

Hero of India's freedom struggle Sukhdev Thapar's relatives have demanded the government to declared him a 'National Martyr'. They raised their demand during this year's Shaheed Diwas (Martyr's Day) celebrations.

It's been 70 years since India became an independent country; but in all these years the government of India has not declared Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar as 'National Martyrs'.

The family members were angry with the fact that the government has 'failed' to give due recognition to the sacrifices of the three.

'What can be more shameful than this? They made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation when they gave their lives for the freedom of India, yet even after so many years the government has not sanctioned a single day's leave to commemorate their sacrifice' said one of the relatives.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, were Indian Revolutionaries who were hanged by the British Government in 1931, when the trio were found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent J.P. Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

