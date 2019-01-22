Sukhpal Singh Khaira: PDA to project Mayawati as next prime minister

national

The decision to project Mayawati as the next PM was accepted in principle in a meeting of the PDA here on Tuesday, said Sukhpal Singh Khaira of the Punjabi Ekta Party

Ludhiana: The Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), a conglomerate of splinter groups of the Akali Dal and the AAP, would project BSP supremo Mayawati as the next prime minister of the country.

The decision to project Mayawati as the next PM was accepted in principle in a meeting of the PDA here on Tuesday, said Sukhpal Singh Khaira of the Punjabi Ekta Party.

The PDA comprises the Akali Dal (Taksali), Punjabi Ekta Party, Lok Insaaf Party, United Akali Dal and Patiala's suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi.

Rachpal Singh Raju, president of state unit of the BSP was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Khaira and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of the Akali Dal (Taksali) told media persons that the PDA would contest all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

However, they said there was no discussion on the seat sharing during the meeting as main issue before them was to defeat the Congress and the Akali Dal-BJP alliance.

"Both the Akali Dal and the Congress have betrayed the interests of the state and looted the public money. People of the state are not in a mood to pardon them, Brahmpura alleged.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Maan turned down an offer of joining the PDA.

"Maan replied to my proposal by saying that the AAP cannot be a member of that alliance where Khaira and Simaranjit Singh Bains of the Lok Insaaf Party are there," Brahmpura said.

The PDA was constituted by rebel AAP and SAD leaders late last year.

