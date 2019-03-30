Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India maul Poland 10-0; face Korea in final today

other-sports

Already assured of a place in today's final against Korea, the Indians scored goals almost at will, leaving the Polish players in daze

Indian players celebrate a goal against Poland yesterday

Striker Mandeep Singh continued his rich form and scored a brace to help India thrash minnows Poland 10-0 in their last league match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament here yesterday.

Besides Mandeep (50th, 51st minutes), dragflciker Varun Kumar (18th, 25th) also struck twice while Vivek Sagar Prasad (1st), Sumit Kumar (7th), Surender Kumar (19th), Simranjeet Singh (29th), Nilankanta Sharma (36th) and Amit Rohitdas (55th) were the other goal-scorers for India. India, thus, maintained their unbeaten streak in the tournament, collecting 13 points from five league matches with the help of four wins and a draw.

