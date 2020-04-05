Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul proudly announce their new project together, Jr. Kaul Vyas coming soon!

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are all set to embrace parenthood and the actress took to her Instagram account to share the news with an adorable and witty caption! In the picture, we could see the husband planting a cute peck on the cheeks of his wife as this is the greatest moment in the lives of any married couple.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon)

Created, Directed and Produced by US...." (sic)

Have a look right here:

The duo tied the knot on September 18, 2018, and Sumeet even spoke about it to The Indian Express and said, "Yes, we are getting married. It is going to happen in Jammu on September 15. As I am busy with my shoots, Ekta is managing most of the work. It is going to be a simple wedding. We are really happy and excited about it."

He also shed light on his about to be better half and how both of them have contrasting natures. "My life is all about films. My family is full of actors, so it's all about cinema around me. Being with Ekta gives me a new ground. And that's really exciting. I find a new person in myself, when I am with her. It's a blissful relationship."

Well, this is indeed good news for all their fans and of course, the couple too. It seems we all are set to see another social media sensation in this world!

