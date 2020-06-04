Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul welcome their first child, name him Ved

It times of the COVID-19 pandemic, a glimmer of happiness, actor couple Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul welcomed a baby boy. Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas took to his Twitter account on Thursday (June 4) morning to share the news with everyone. The actor wrote, "It's a boy. Shall be called VED. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes... [sic]"

It’s a boy.

Shall be called VED.

Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes... — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) June 4, 2020

Friends and followers were quick to congratulate the lovely couple, actor Nakuul Mehta was one of the few to comment on Sumeet's post and congratulate the couple. He wrote, "Vadhaiyaaan [sic]" with a heart emoji.

In April, Ekta took to her Instagram account to announce her pregnancy in a quirky way she shared an adorable picture with Sumeet and wrote, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon) Created, Directed and Produced by US.... @sumeetvyas and I [sic]."

In May, the couple had hosted a virtual godbharai, owing to the countrywide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. The duo was enjoying their time together at home amid the lockdown and very active on their social media accounts posting pictures.

Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Jammu on September 18, 2018. Sumeet was earlier married to theatre actor Shivani Tanksale. They divorced in 2017.

