Ekta Kaul hosts 'virtual godbharai' with husband Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are all set to embrace parenthood. The duo is enjoying this time as much as they can and keep sharing their happy moments with their fans on their social media handles. Owing to the countrywide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus, the couple recently hosted a virtual godbharai.

Ekta took to her Instagram page to share pictures of her godbharai. She looked lovely in a printed, maroon maxi dress, while Sumeet kept it casual with cargo shorts and a quirky, navy blue t-shirt. Ekta was seen flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the picture as "Just like that." Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Just like that! A post shared by Ekta Rajinder Kaul (@ektakaul11) onMay 8, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

Ekta also took to Facebook to share a glimpse from her godbharai. Here's what she shared:

Last month, Ekta had shared the news of her pregnancy with an adorable and witty caption! In the picture, we could see Sumeet planting a kiss on Ekta's cheeks.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Jammu on September 18, 2018. Sumeet was earlier married to theatre actor Shivani Tanksale. They divorced in 2017.

Talking about his love story, Sumeet Vyas in an earlier interview had said, "We actually met six years ago when we were shooting for a pilot of a television show which never took off. I met her again on a show I was hosting, where she was a contestant. We kept in touch. I discovered the art of conversation with her. We don't discuss common people we know or criticise projects that aren't good enough. She became the home I could come back to and disconnect from work. I love that we both are desi. It was a moment of sheer astonishment when she said she likes me too. That's love, it requires no logic and no reason."

