Sumeet Vyas on playing lawyer Ram Jethmalani: Decided to interpret, not imitate him

Sumeet Vyas on playing lawyer Ram Jethmalani in web show based on the Nanavati case - The Verdict - State v/s Nanavati

Ram Jethmalani and Sumeet Vyas

Angad Bedi, who plays barrister Karl Khandalavala in the web show, The Verdict — State v/s Nanavati, has found his on-screen rival in Sumeet Vyas. The actor will slip into the role of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani in the series that is based on the 1959 Nanavati case.

Vyas, who has already undergone several look tests for his part in the Ekta Kapoor offering, says, "Since it's a period show, we avoided making the actors look caricaturish. We used a few photos of Ram Jethmalani to draw inspiration for the costumes."

Having never met the lawyer, Vyas had to depend on material that is available online. "He was in his 40s when he was fighting this case. There are no videos of him from the time. So, we decided to interpret the man rather than imitate him. I noticed how he looks now, and tried to analyse how he would have been decades ago."

For the actor, the complexities of each character was an interesting aspect to analyse. "You can't have an opinion of Jethmalani that is wholly complete. You can't term him unfair, or even entirely fair either. So, it's fascinating to play that."

