Sumeet Vyas talks about naming his son 'Ved'; says he had decided the name long ago

Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas and Mere Angne Mein actress Ekta Kaul became parents to a baby boy on June 3, 2020. The new parents named their newborn son Ved, and Sumeet took to social media to announce the happy news.

Sharing his excitement with his fans, Sumeet wrote, "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche... smothering the child every few minutes..."

Now in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet Vyas revealed why they decided to name their son Ved. He said, "Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I'll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense."

Talking about Ekta and Ved's wellbeing, Sumeet shared, "We couldn't trust a multi-facility hospital at a time like this (referring to the coronavirus pandemic). It was a normal delivery and both Ekta and Ved are doing fine." The only disappointing thing, Sumeet says, is that both his parents and hers are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says, "Once we return home, we'll see if they can be brought over to meet the baby, even if only for an hour."

Well, here's wishing Sumeet and Ekta heartiest congratulations on their bundle of joy!

