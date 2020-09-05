Sumit Nagal vows to sweat it out after loss to No. 3 Thiem

Sumit Nagal's trademark fighting spirit was on display throughout but it was not enough to get past World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, who notched up a straight-set victory over the Indian in the US Open men's singles second round here. Nagal lost 3-6, 3-6, 2-6 to the second-seeded Austrian, who celebrated his 27th birthday with a commanding performance at the Arthur Ashe stadium on Thursday.

Thiem, this year's Australian Open finalist, had said that he has seen videos of Nagal's game and knew that he has a ripping forehand. Well prepared, he came out with a clear strategy of not giving many balls on the forehand side of the Indian.

"Thank you 2020 US Open. Lots to learn. Going to keep working hard! Thanks for all the support everyone," Nagal tweeted. Nagal came into the contest after giving India a rare singles main draw match win at a Grand Slam but it was always going to be a daunting task for him to challenge someone who has made two French Open finals.

