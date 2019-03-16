Sumitra Mahajan offers surrender security

national

Sumitra Mahajan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday wrote a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and expressed her desire to surrender her security, in the wake of forthcoming General elections.

In the letter she said," Model Code of Conduct is in force since March 10. I stopped using government vehicles in Indore since then. But still, security guards and police are available to me because I am on the constitutional position of Lok Sabha speaker. I would like to inform you that I am giving up these facilities."

"In a peaceful place like Indore, I do not need these vehicles and security," she added.

