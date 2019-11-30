MENU

Summons issued against Ameesha Patel in cheque bounce case

Updated: Nov 30, 2019, 08:54 IST | ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

"Ameesha Patel gave a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh to Nisha Chhipa. However, it bounced," the advocate added

Ameesha Patel

A Madhya Pradesh court has issued summons against Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel in connection with a Rs 10 lakh cheque bounce case, said the advocate for the petitioner on Friday. According to Advocate Nitesh Parmar, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Manish Bhatt issued the summons after registering a complaint against the actor under Section 318 (dishonour of cheque for insufficiency) of Negotiable Instruments Act.

"We had sent a notice to Ameesha Patel but she refused to accept it. So, we approached a court here, which issued a summon against her. She has to appear before the court on January 27, 2020, or else a warrant will be issued against her," Parmar told ANI.

The actor had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from a person called Nisha Chhipa around six months ago for producing a movie. "Ameesha Patel gave a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh to Nisha Chhipa. However, it bounced," the advocate added.

