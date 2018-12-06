Sunanda Pushkar case: Court reserves order on Subramanian Swamy's plea against Shashi Tharoor

national

Shashi Tharoor

A Delhi Court on Thursday reserved order on the application of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy seeking to conduct a prosecution in a case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused of abetment to suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal said he will deliver an order on the Swamy's plea on December 10.

In his plea, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament has sought to assist the court and to bring on record the Delhi Police's Vigilance Report on tampering of evidence in the case for framing of additional charges.

Tharoor's counsel and Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa opposed his plea, while Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said that third party should not interfere in the case as it is a criminal trial and the matter is between the Delhi Police and the accused person.

On May 14, police chargesheeted Tharoor under sections 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife.

Pushkar, 51, died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that Tharoor was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

