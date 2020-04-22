Sunidhi Chauhan's husband Hitesh Sonik shuts down separation rumours like a boss!

It's not the first time that a celebrity's married life has come under the microscope. Recently, there were rumours that Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage with music director husband Hitesh Sonik was falling apart. It was rumoured that they were living separately, and have kept their separation under wraps.

While Sunidhi Chauhan responded with 'no comments' when asked about this, in a chat with Bombay Times, Hitesh Sonik reacted to these rumours, albeit not in the way one would think. When told that his wife had decided not to say anything, he took a dig at the news and responded in a humorous way, saying, "Maybe she doesn't want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it," adding that all was well in his paradise.

He further told the publication, "We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn't happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced!"

Seems like it was what it was - just rumours!

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik had been friends before they got married, right since the time the singer won the singing reality show Meri Awaz Suno. After dating for over two years, the couple got married in 2012 in an intimate ceremony in Goa and held a reception in Mumbai. Sunidhi and Hitesh are proud parents to a baby boy, Tegh, who was born in 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news