Suniel Shetty advises son Ahan to become producer's actor

Suniel Shetty was interacting with the media at the launch of Specta Eye wear Boutique on Saturday in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty with son Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty has advised his son Ahan Shetty, who is making his Hindi film debut with Hindi remake of Telugu film 'RX 100,' to become a producer's actor because producer is the one who invests money in films.

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will be making his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of successful Telugu film 'RX 100' which is being produced by Sajid Nandiawala and directed by Milan Lutharia.

"I have told him (Ahan) to be honest with his work. I have also told him to love your producer because he is the one who invests money in films. Unfortunately, in our world, we treat producer as a production manager," said Suniel.

"People are now realizing the fact that how important saving is and how important money is so, these are the only things that I tell him and apart from that, I have told him to go with his gut feeling," Suniel said. "I feel he should do limited but sincere work so he can live his life king size."

Ahan Shetty, 22, clearly takes after his father in the looks department. Interestingly, Sajid launched Suniel with action-romance drama, 'Waqt Hamara Hai', in 1993. And now 25 years later, the producer will be launching his son. Ahan Shetty-starrer 'RX 100' will be released in 2019.

