Suniel Shetty: I am returning to my janmabhoomi

Surprisingly, Suniel Shetty has taken 27 years to mark his debut in the Kannada film industry, Unsurprisingly, the actor, adhering to his image of being an action hero, has picked a film based on boxing for his foray. In addition to this, Shetty has also signed a multi-lingual, fantasy-action-adventure-drama, titled Marakkar - The Lion Of Arabian Sea. The movie, based in the 15th century, revolves around sea pirates. It also apparently deals with the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a former Muslim naval chief.

Shetty tells mid-day that he is excited to work in a Kannada film, given that he hails from Karnataka. "Mumbai is my karmabhoomi, and Karnataka is my janmabhoomi. I am going back to my janmabhoomi after being in Bollywood for 27 years."



A source reveals that the period film, to be directed by Priyadarshan, will also feature Nagarjuna and Mohanlal. "It will be in four languages [Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam] and will be mounted on a budget of Rs 150-crore, and will be along the lines of Pirates Of The Caribbean."

Suniel Shetty says he is excited to collaborate with his co-actors, celebrated stars from the South Indian film industry. "I am working with my three favourites - Nag, Lal sir and Priyan. I have done many remakes of Lal sir's films. I look up to Nag. Even today, he looks like he's 26 [years old]."

