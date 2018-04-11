Suniel Shetty and daughter Athiya to share screen space together for first time

Athiya Shetty teams up with father Suniel Shetty for a special video on girl child's right to education



Suniel Shetty with daughter Athiya

They are yet to find a film script that will unite them on the big screen. But three years into Bollywood, Athiya Shetty has finally got the opportunity to team up with her favourite co-star - father Suniel Shetty. The father-daughter duo recently shot for a video that aims to create awareness about saving the girl child and girls' right to education.

While she always imagined her first project with her father to be special, this one is all the more meaningful as they are championing a cause that's close to both of them. "As a family, we have always supported the idea of girl child welfare. For this project, neither of us needed convincing. I am so glad that we got the opportunity to work together for such a noble cause," she says. The video, a part of the social media campaign for Save The Children, will drop online on April 28.

Only two films old, Athiya Shetty has maintained that Suniel Shetty's successful career serves as a source of inspiration to her. She says that observing her dad on the set as he approached his craft with utmost sincerity was a learning lesson in itself. Talking of the shoot that took place last week, she says, "My father is disciplined and prepared before he faces the camera. I try to emulate his approach towards work. He has taught me that nothing worth having, comes easy."

