Suniel Shetty: I was trying to get work for people, for me, nepotism doesn't exist only

There have been multiple debates and discussions on how the Hindi film industry is as a place ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. There have been lots of actors who have spoken about nepotism, favouritism, and how they haven't had a good experience in Bollywood. And now, actor Suniel Shetty has spoken about all the topics.

The difference is that he had a contrary view and a comparatively positive one. From disagreeing to the debate around nepotism to how Bollywood is as a place, he expressed his opinions on almost all. He said to Hindustan Times, "Ali came from a humble background, and even before my children got into the business, I was trying to get work for people."

He added, "For me, nepotism doesn't exist only, that's the way of the world. I tried for the best school for my kids. At the age of two, I don't know how good or bad he or she is in education, but I tried, maybe not giving tomorrow's genius an opportunity, and giving them one. We all try."

He disagrees with the scathing and strong vilification of the Hindi film industry and says, "Strong words like 'film industry gutter hai' — it hurts a lot. It's my place of work, worship. It's not five actors or directors or producers who make the industry. It's 18 associations, one federation and lakhs of workers who make an industry. Today, theatres are closed, millions of workers don't have work, what are we doing?"

He continued, "12 states make films. How is this industry bad? Why is there no problem there? Why are we spitting venom here? It's a very beautiful place, and it's the way you look at it. There is a thin line to cross, but you can stay within also. So it's not fair that we say such things about our own industry. We have entertained millions of people over the years and continue to."

Shetty made his Bollywood debut with Balwaan in 1992 and went on to do films like Gopi Kishan, Mohra, Dilwale, Border, Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Phir Hera Pheri, and was seen earlier this year with Superstar Rajinikanth in Darbar.

