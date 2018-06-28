Suniel Shetty to sing after 18 years

Suniel Shetty who had debuted as a singer in 2000, shot a music video yesterday. The actor had to rehearse extensively before recording the number

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty debuted as a singer in 2000 with a kids’ rhyme album, Jantar Mantar. The actor has stepped into a musician’s shoes again. He shot a music video yesterday. "It’s a jingle for a radio channel that will launch soon. I enjoyed singing and rapping for it. The song goes like this: Bollywood Kollywood Tollywood Mollywood… Listen… Indian Film Ke Chahne Wale Hum Hain Showbiz India Wale," says Shetty.

The actor adds he had to rehearse extensively before recording the number. "I am bad at singing and have no sense of rhythm. But the music directors, Raj and Shabbir, forced me to sing. I went ahead because I wanted to try something different and new".

Asked if he plans to sing for films or cut an album, the actor laughs, "If I get stoned after this attempt, you won’t hear me sing ever. But if people think I can sing, I might give it a shot again. My wife Mana, and children Athiya and Ahaan, loved it".

