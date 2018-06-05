Sunil Chhetri's feat is beyond our expectations, say parents

Sunil Chhetri's mother Sushila was lost for words. "I am very emotional today, but I'm really happy that my son has reached here,"





India captain Sunil Chhetri's father KB and mother Sushila yesterday. Pic/Noel D'Souza

If there were two individuals present in the stands at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri who were most proud of India's talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri's landmark feat of 100 international matches yesterday, it were his parents, KB and Sushila Chhetri, who arrived from New Delhi yesterday for the event.

"Sunil's feat today is beyond our expectations. The experience we had was tremendously very high. In fact, the moment he got to his 50th cap, we thought that he might achieve the 100th, but thereafter we forgot about it. The day he completed his 97th match, there was a little clamour that he is about to reach that feat and we too got excited," KB, an officer in the Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Corps of the Indian Army, told mid-day just before entering the stands.

Sunil's mother Sushila was lost for words. "I am very emotional today, but I'm really happy that my son has reached here," Sushila added. In fact, the couple were touched by Sunil's video in which he pleaded with fans to attend the game at the stadium. The video instantaneously went viral.

"To be very frank, the video that went viral touched me as well. We just made a programme at the eleventh hour and landed here. We thought about celebrating the moment, so we decided that we should celebrate with the team," KB added.

