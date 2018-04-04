Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde have a ball shooting for Dan Dana Dan, see photos

Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, and others have shared some exciting pictures from the shoot. A photo of Sunil posing with MS Dhoni has also surfaced online



Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover in their look from the web show, Dan Dana Dan. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@ShindeShilpaS

Comedian Sunil Grover has resorted to the digital space to make his comeback, unlike counterpart Kapil Sharma, who launched his new show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma. The latter's show has been receiving mixed responses. However, Sunil Grover's web show, which is based on the lines of Extra Innings will see the characters discussing the match and the fever in the country around that time.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde might have been a comedy star in her fiction dramas but this would be the first time that she will be taking charge of a non-fiction show with Sunil Grover. Apart from Sunil and Shilpa, comedians Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar and Suyyash, Paresh Ganatra and Suresh Menon will also make appearances in the episodes.

The team recently shot with MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh for a special segment and a photo of Sunil Grover with MS Dhoni has surfaced online.

Here are some exciting photos from the sets:

There is no replay, no third umpire, no second inning in real life.



So be happy and keep everyone happy.



Hope we will be successful in our little efforts of bringing smile on your faces in this stressful life..



Enjoying work with @WhoSunilGrover pic.twitter.com/kKLHC9XjnH — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 3, 2018

Producer of the show, Preeti Simoes also took to her Instagram account to share some more photos from the shoot.

The show is helmed by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes, who closely worked with Kapil Sharma in his previous two shows. With Kapil's previous colleagues joining hands with Sunil, it seems the rivalry between them will aggravate further.

