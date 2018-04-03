Ali Asgar joins Sunil Grover's web series, Kapil Sharma stands alone?

Kapil Sharma's ex-colleagues Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra have joined hands with rival Sunil Grover



One of the prominent characters of 'dadi' from Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show, Ali Asgar has now joined friend-turned-foe, Sunil Grover's comedy web show. Sunil Grover has joined hands with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde to come up with this comedy show based on IPL (Indian Premier League). According to indianexpress.com, Ali Asgar, Suyyash Rai, and Sugandha Mishra have also teamed up with them. The show titled Dan Dana Dan will air on the Jio TV app every Friday to Sunday during the IPL matches.

Revealing more about Sunil Grover's show, a source informed the portal saying, "It will be an out and out comedy series where the cricket angle has been smartly incorporated. For the first time, a comedy show will hit the digital waves and with such a talented star cast, the makers are quite confident of making it a hit project. Every episode will also see some cricketers joining in for a fun conversation and some gags. Recently, Sunil flew down with the team to Chennai to shoot for the pilot episode with the Chennai Super Kings team."

The show is based on the lines of Extra Innings and will see the characters discussing the match and the fever in the country around that time. Apart from Ali, Sugandha, and Suyyash, Paresh Ganatra and Suresh Menon will also make appearances in the episodes. The team recently shot with MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh for a special segment. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa might have been a comedy star in her fiction dramas but this would be the first time that she will be taking charge of a non-fiction show.

The show is helmed by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes, who closely worked with Kapil Sharma in his previous two shows. On the contrary, Kapil Sharma's new show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma has been receiving mixed responses. With Kapil's previous colleagues joining hands with Sunil, it seems the rivalry between them will aggravate further.

